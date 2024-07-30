  • Menu
CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Tribal and Women & Child Welfare Departments

In a comprehensive review meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu focused on the welfare of tribal communities and the developmental measures for women and children. The review session included discussions on the current conditions of tribal populations and the initiatives in place to enhance their living standards.

During the meeting, CM Naidu inquired about the establishment of improved facilities in the Manyam region, as well as the living conditions in tribal hostels. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that tribal communities have access to adequate resources and support for their development.

Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani and senior officials from various departments were present to address the issues discussed.

In a related matter, the Chief Minister also engaged in discussions regarding the ban on ganja, reflecting his administration's commitment to addressing substance abuse and its impact on communities.

