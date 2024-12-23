CM Chandrababu Naidu to Attend Christmas Celebrations in Amaravati Today

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to participate in the grand Christmas celebrations in Amaravati today at 11 a.m. The event is expected to bring together a diverse gathering of leaders, dignitaries, and the public to mark the festive occasion.

The Christmas celebrations aim to promote harmony and unity among communities while honoring the spirit of the festival. The Chief Minister’s presence underscores the government’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and supporting cultural and religious diversity across the state.

The event will feature prayers, hymns, and cultural performances that celebrate the essence of Christmas. Special arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities, with attendees eagerly anticipating the Chief Minister’s address.