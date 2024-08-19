  • Menu
CM Chandrababu Naidu Wishes Telugu Women on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has extended warm wishes to all Telugu girls and sisters, expressing gratitude for their continuous support.

In his message, he emphasised that the TDP has always prioritised the welfare of women. He noted that the party has taken significant steps to ensure women's rights, including reforms that provide equal property rights to women and government schemes that register properties in their names.

Mentioning the TDP's efforts in establishing 'DWCRA' (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) societies to empower women, promoting girls' education, and ensuring reservations for women in local governance, he reassured their women policies.

As Telugu families celebrate Raksha Bandhan, he assured everyone that the TDP remains committed to the dignity, safety, and development of women. He promised to stand by them at all times and in every way possible.

