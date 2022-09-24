'CM committed to economic empowerment of women'

Tirupati/Kadapa: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy reiterated that the YSR Cheyutha programme was aimed at the comprehensive empowerment of women in the age group of 45-60 years belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority sections. Speaking after participating in the CM's programme on YSR Cheyutha virtually in Tirupati, he said the government intends to provide an amount of Rs 75,000 for the development of women in four years.

Disclosing the details, he said the CM has launched the scheme on August 12, 2020 and distributed Rs 178.45 crore to 95,171 women beneficiaries in the first phase while in the second phase, an amount of Rs 186.13 crore were disbursed to 99,267 beneficiaries. In the third phase of disbursal, Rs 208.89 crore were transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries by the CM by pressing the button at a programme held in Kuppam on Friday.

The government's intention in providing so many schemes was to ensure the economic empowerment of women which they should make use of as business investment and achieve economic independence.

Under the third phase of the YSR Cheyutha scheme, 14,270 beneficiaries were benefitted from Chandragiri constituency while another 19,084 women got it in Gudur segment. Similarly, 5,590 beneficiaries in Nagari, 20,012 in Satyavedu, 17,116 in Srikalahasti, 19,171 in Sullurpet, 9,038 in Venkatagiri and 7,127 women in Tirupati constituency were benefited through the direct benefit transfer.

Later, the Collector released a cheque of Rs 208.89 crore as part of the total disbursal amount under the third phase of YSR Cheyutha scheme. DRDA PD A D Jyothi, Additional PD Prabhavathi, DPM Pattabhi Reddy, beneficiaries and members of women groups participated.

Speaking on the occasion, a women beneficiary from Renigunta mandal Sundaramma said that she has been a member of a women's group. After getting the first installment of YSR Cheyutha benefit, she took another Rs 50,000 from 'Sthree Nidhi' and bought a cow for her livelihood. She has benefitted from other schemes as well and got house patta in Jagananna colony. She expressed thanks to the CM for providing so many schemes for the welfare of women.

In Kadapa, MP YS Avinash Reddy said that the government is committed to women empowerment.

Addressing the gathering on the occassion of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy crediting the amounts under the YSR Cheyutha Scheme in Kuppam on Friday, the MP said the government launched several schemes benefitting financially the women community and involving them in development schemes. He urged the women to utilise the opportunity in a proper manner. Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said a total of 90,369 women between 45-60 age group got benefited Rs 169.44 crore under the scheme in the third phase.

He urged the women who fails to secure the scheme, to contact village secretariats through volunteers for reverification of their application. Badvel MLA Dr Sudha, Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy and Jammalamadugu MLA M Sudheer Reddy were present. In Annamayya district, 79,157 got benefitted Rs 148.42 crore under the scheme.