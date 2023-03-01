CM gave permission after thorough study: Anaparthy MLA

TDP State vice-president and Anaparthy former MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy strongly objected to the expansion of Caustic Soda plant by Grasim Industries (Aditya Birla Group) at Balabhadrapuram of Biccavolu mandal in East Godavari district.AP Pollution Control Board conducted a public hearing on the expansion of Caustic Soda unit, at ZP High School, Balabhadrapuram, on Tuesday. East Godavari district Collector K Madhavi Latha presided over the meeting.





Grasim Industries has proposed expansion of the existing membrane cell-based Caustic Soda unit from 400 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) to 1,000 TPD, chlorine derivative chemicals (from 350 TPD to 720 TPD) and installation of membrane cell-based caustic potash plant (to 100 TPD), chloromethanes (to 150 TPD), carbon tetrachloride (to 70 TPD), chlorofluorocarbons (to 50 TPD), carbon tetrachloride (to 70 TPD) and chlorofluorocarbons (to 50 TPD) within the existing plant premises at an estimated cost of Rs 2,450 crore on an extent 246 acres (178 acres existing and 68 acres has been proposed).





Ramakrishna Reddy said Grasim Industry draws 15,000 kilolitres of ground water and 5,700 kilolitres of Godavari water per day and this will lead to huge water shortage to agriculture operations and villages in future. Increasing the quantity of caustic soda production will also increase usage of chemicals in the plant, which will pollute the environment drastically, he noted. 'Besides, hazardous gases that would emit from the factory every day will lead to air pollution, which may affect the health of the people living in surrounding areas.'





The TDP leader further pointed out that the company has ignored their commitment to employ 70 per cent of locals. He demanded the Collector and officials to stop the steps for further expansion of the chemical industry immediately.





Locals expressed grave concern about the hazardous consequences with the expansion of Grasim Industry, since already 30 people have died of cancer due to the chemical industries in Balabhadrapuram village. They questioned the steps taken by Grasim Industry management for the safety and health of the people in surrounding villages.





The locals also pointed out that farmers are suffering with low water supply from Godavari for Rabi crops as the factory is drawing huge amounts of water from the river. They demanded jobs should be given to local candidates with 10th and Intermediate qualifications with a minimum salary of Rs 15,000 per month.





Anaparthy MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy said that it is surprising that TDP leaders are objecting to the expansion of the industry for which, the TDP government gave permission. He questioned as to why the TDP government gave permission when public health would be affected by pollution. Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his consent for Grasim Industry after conducting a thorough study about the implications, he assured that he would stand by the people and fight for the cause, in the event of any threat due to the chemical industry.





The MLA reminded that the industry management released funds from CSR towards developmental activities in and around the areas, like constructing community halls, RO plants. He strongly emphasised that the factory should be expanded and pave way for the key development of the constituency.





Some people, ruling party leaders and social activists encouraged establishment of industries for providing job opportunities as many of them cannot depend upon agriculture only. They also argued that job opportunities will increase in view of setting up of Industries and young people need not go to other States for jobs. They added that the entire State will progress and prosper with the establishment of industries in the district. Grasim Industry Unit Head RG Krishnan stated that they have secured all types of permission and there will be no harm to the people as the factory management would take necessary steps for their protection and safety. He also said that there will be no water shortage for farmers for Rabi crops as they draw water for the industry from flood water from upper flood canal.





District Collector K Madhavi Latha stated that all the statements of the political leaders and public would be sent to the higher authorities for their consideration and necessary action.



