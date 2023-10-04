CM gives top priority for health: Dy CM

Kadapa: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is contemplating to enrich the State as ‘Aarogya Pradesh’, who allocated whooping budget for health alone, stated Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha. The ultimate mission of the CM is to ensure medical assistance at the doorsteps of the poor alone, he said.

The Deputy CM visited Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme held at Mandi Bazaar here on Tuesday. He described Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha as the brainchild of CM Jagan, which is said to be a boon to the poor. Stating that under JAS programme, corporate Medicare has been ensured to poor patients, he appealed the residents of Kadapa city to avail the opportunity.

Deputy Mayor Nityananda Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Sai Praveen, DMHO Dr Nagaraj and others were present on the occasion.