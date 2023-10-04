Live
- Optimising global aviation logistics is paramount
- Vijayawada: Novotel’s Food Exchange shines adjudged Best Restaurant
- Farmers demand PM to fulfil promises or face their wrath
- Cashing in on the caste factor: Will it work?
- Guntur: Joint collector visits Aarogya Suraksha camp
- Apple releases iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update; Find new features
- Vijayawada: Rs 30 L ex gratia announced to kin of constable
- Kuki Organization Ends Shutdown Amid Protests Over Youth Killings In Manipur
- Guntur: Officials told to complete works on time
- Fatal Collision Claims Eight Lives In Early Morning Tragedy On Varanasi-Lucknow Highway
Just In
CM gives top priority for health: Dy CM
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is contemplating to enrich the State as ‘Aarogya Pradesh’, who allocated whooping budget for health alone, stated Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha.
Kadapa: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is contemplating to enrich the State as ‘Aarogya Pradesh’, who allocated whooping budget for health alone, stated Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha. The ultimate mission of the CM is to ensure medical assistance at the doorsteps of the poor alone, he said.
The Deputy CM visited Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme held at Mandi Bazaar here on Tuesday. He described Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha as the brainchild of CM Jagan, which is said to be a boon to the poor. Stating that under JAS programme, corporate Medicare has been ensured to poor patients, he appealed the residents of Kadapa city to avail the opportunity.
Deputy Mayor Nityananda Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Sai Praveen, DMHO Dr Nagaraj and others were present on the occasion.