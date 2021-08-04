CM Jagan committed to BC welfare: Minister K C Gopala Krishna

Anantapur: MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy has appealed to BC Welfare Minister K C Gopala Krishna to sanction a mega Jyothirao Pule BC hostel, which can accommodate 700 to 800 students as hundreds from outside the district come to the district for studies as the district has emerged as an educational hub with four universities operating in the district including SK University, JNTUA, Central University and the Sathya Sai deemed university.

Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana speaking at the review meeting lauded Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating 56 BC Corporations and appointing chairpersons for all the sub-caste corporations. He said that the BCs were happy at the massive social, economic and political bonanza heaped on all BC sub-castes ignoring none in the communities. BC Welfare Minister Gopala Krishna hailed the Chief Minister for his multiple pro-BC schemes and programmes aimed at their upliftment. He advised the BC leaders to work for their upliftment. Addressing a review meeting at the DPRC conference hall here on Wednesday, he said that for the district alone Rs 50 crore benefits were bestowed on all BC sections.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan explained in detail the schemes implemented for the BC communities in the district.

Joint collector Gangadhar Goud and other BC officials were present.