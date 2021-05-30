CM Jagan to lay stone for 14 new medical colleges today

Tadepalli: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the establishment of 14 new medical colleges across the State in a virtual mode on Monday to provide advanced medical care and better healthcare services for the future generations.

Ramping up the medical infrastructure in the State, the government proposed to set up 16 new medical colleges where only 11 colleges are functioning at present. The construction work has already started on two medical colleges at Paderu and Pulivendula.

With the establishment of new colleges, the number of medical seats is going to increase significantly and more seats will be available for poor students by filling 70 per cent in convener quota and 30 per cent in payment quota.

The 16 new medical colleges are being established at Paderu, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Palakollu, Amalapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Bapatla, Markapuram, Piduguralla, Madanapalli, Pulivendula, Penukonda, Adoni and Nandyal.

So far, the State government has issued orders for construction of multi-specialty hospitals in tribal areas at Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Rampachodavaram, Buttayigudem and Dornala, where an extent of 885 acres of land was procured for medical colleges and multi specialty hospitals.

In regard to medical education, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam will be having 150 seats each remaining colleges with 100 admissions each, with a total of around 2,000 admissions. Also, works are under progress for Paderu, Piduguralla, Pulivendula medical colleges construction and tenders are being evaluated for Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Palakollu, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapalli, Penukonda, Nandyal and Adoni.

All these medical colleges and teaching hospitals will be offering emergency, casualty and diagnostic services, with advanced Intensive care units, and 10 state of art Modular Operation Theatres.

