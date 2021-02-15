X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan to visit Antarvedi on Feb 19

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy on Sunday informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the divine wedding of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi on February 19.

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy on Sunday informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the divine wedding of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi on February 19.

He will also participate on the eve of inauguration of the New Chariot. In view of the proposed visit of the CM Jagan, Collector Muralidhar Reddy instructed the officials to make arrangements in accordance with the protocol and ensure safety measures to be taken on this occasion.

He said that large numbers of VIPs are likely to participate in the celebration of Kalyanotsavam. The Collector instructed the officials to enforce the Covid -19 norms. In view of the CM's visit the officials of the Endowments department as well as the police are taking necessary steps to provide safety of the CM. In order to huge gathering, arrangements are being made to make this function a significant event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X