CM Jagan to visit Antarvedi on Feb 19

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy on Sunday informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the divine wedding of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi on February 19.

He will also participate on the eve of inauguration of the New Chariot. In view of the proposed visit of the CM Jagan, Collector Muralidhar Reddy instructed the officials to make arrangements in accordance with the protocol and ensure safety measures to be taken on this occasion.

He said that large numbers of VIPs are likely to participate in the celebration of Kalyanotsavam. The Collector instructed the officials to enforce the Covid -19 norms. In view of the CM's visit the officials of the Endowments department as well as the police are taking necessary steps to provide safety of the CM. In order to huge gathering, arrangements are being made to make this function a significant event.