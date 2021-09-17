CM keen to provide education to all, says Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Markapuram: The education minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh announced that the legacy of his father Samuel George lives on in the value-based education at the Dr Samuel George Educational Institutions.

He said that the Chief Minister has put a great responsibility to see no student in the state drops out from the education, and he is just fulfilling it.

Remembering his father at George Smriti- 2021 at Markapuram, Suresh recalled that Dr Samuel George brought education to the reach of common people by establishing the first engineering college and second pharmacy college in Markapuram. He said that they established a new ITI college, constructed a digital library with 30 thousand books and a four shuttle-court indoor stadium with Rs 4 crore. He assured to continue the legacy of his father in the future also.

Suresh said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants no student should stop his education and that is why he is bringing revolutionary changes in education. He said that the Chief Minister protected the education of poor children with the Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena and other programmes. He said that the public always keeps the people, who encouraged the education of the children, in their hearts.

The minister, secretary of the institutions Dr Satish, vice-principal Prof Rajababu, YSRCP local leaders Janke Avulareddy, Chalamareddy, Udumula Srinivasa Reddy, P Krishnareddy, and others garlanded the statue of Dr Samuel George and paid rich tributes to him as Pastor Andrews, Bishop Mancha Elea performed the special prayers.