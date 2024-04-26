Live
Just In
Delhi Zoo to roll out membership plans
Place QR codes to enhance visitor experience
New Delhi : National Zoological Park is gearing up for a series of beautification projects including fixing QR codes on the trees and creating special pathways, Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said.
“For those who are interested in studying trees and plants in the zoo, rather than just sightseeing, we want to provide something special. We will create new pathways for those interested in learning about the animals, trees, and the zoo,” Kumar told PTI.
To revamp the visitor experience and enrich the interaction with the zoo’s flora and fauna, Kumar told PTI “We have undertaken multiple beautification projects for the upcoming months.”
The new pathways will cater to individuals visiting the zoo to deepen their knowledge of the animals and trees by placing QR (Quick Response code) codes. “These QR codes will be fixed to the trees, allowing users to scan them and instantly access detailed information,” he said.
He added that they are also planning to roll out membership programs to frequent visitors and offer exclusive benefits. “We are planning to offer various amenities, including membership options, so people can visit the zoo frequently,” he said.