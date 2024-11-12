CM lauded for prioritising sports in budget

Vijayawada: Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Animini Ravi Naidu expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for prioritising sports in the budget.

Speaking to media on Monday, he emphasised the Chief Minister’s commitment to promoting sports on a large scale, evidenced by the significant budget allocation for the sector. He said that the allocation of Rs 100 crore for sports is a positive development.

Additionally, he praised the decision to increase the sports employment quota to three percent. Ravi Naidu, on behalf of athletes across the state, once again thanked Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA leaders for the generous budget allocation of Rs 100 crore for sports.