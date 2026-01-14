CM launches several development works from Naravaripalle

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took part in a series of development programmes in his native village Naravaripalle in the Chandragiri constituency on Tuesday. He laid the foundation stone for a major water project aimed at improving irrigation and drinking water supply in Tirupati district. The project, estimated to cost Rs 126 crore, will bring Krishna river water from the Handri–Neeva branch canal to the Kalyani dam through a combination of lift and gravity pipelines.

The project is expected to improve water security in the region by providing irrigation to more than 1,100 acres and ensuring a reliable supply of drinking water to Tirupati city and the Tirumala hill shrine. As part of the plan, water will be lifted by about 10 metres at a point 53 kilometres along the Neeva branch canal and then diverted to several local tanks, including Moolapalle, Kondreddy Kandriga, Kaniti Madugu, Nagapatla and Venkatarayani. This is expected to restore the ayacut areas of these tanks and help farmers in nearby villages. Officials said the Moolapalle tank will receive 10 million cubic feet of water to irrigate about 259 acres, Kondreddy Kandriga will get 4.40 million cubic feet for around 111 acres, Kaniti Madugu will receive 8 million cubic feet for 500 acres, Nagapatla will get 6 million cubic feet for nearly 168 acres and Venkatarayani will receive 3.90 million cubic feet for about 116 acres. A major portion of the water, close to 400 million cubic feet, will be diverted to the Kalyani dam to meet the drinking water needs of urban areas. The project is planned to be completed within two years and will supply water for about 120 days each year.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Minister Nara Lokesh, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and several MLAs including Pulivarthi Nani, Arani Srinivasulu, B Sudhir Reddy among others and public representatives, also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple development works from Naravaripalle. He inaugurated a skill building centre constructed at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore in the village, a 33/11 kV semi-indoor substation built at a cost of Rs 4.27 crore, and launched the Sanjeevani project at the Naravaripalle Community Health Centre. He also inaugurated a road built at a cost of Rs 70 lakh connecting the A-Rangampeta–Bheemavaram road to the Seshachala Lingeswara Swamy temple.

CM Naidu also inaugurated a Patient Attendant Amenities Complex built at a cost of Rs 45 lakh and a boys’ hostel constructed at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore and a girls’ hostel built at a cost of Rs 5 crore in Sri Venkateswara University. He also laid foundation stones for centralised advanced research laboratories costing Rs 6 crore, the second floor of an academic building costing Rs 5.03 crore and a compound wall costing Rs 2.91 crore.

During his visit to Naravaripalle, Naidu also toured stalls set up in the village, where he reviewed millet-based food items, food basket programme displays and natural farming products. Anganwadi children greeted the Chief Minister warmly, and he interacted with them affectionately. Women beneficiaries told him that the Shining Centres were helping their children and that they could see noticeable improvements in their growth and development.