CM Naidu launches Pilloo AI

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched Pilloo AI, a voice-based billing and accounting platform aimed at empowering small and medium enterprises and local entrepreneurs across Andhra Pradesh.

The launch, held at the Secretariat, marked a major step in the government’s push to integrate artificial intelligence into grassroots business operations and promote digital governance.

Chief secretary Vijayanand, MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao, Muthavarapu Suresh, Ram Mohan Locharla, co-founder of Pilloo AI, and company investors attended the event.

Pilloo AI enables business owners to generate invoices, record transactions, access financial reports, and manage accounts through simple voice commands in their native language. The platform eliminates the need for accounting knowledge, complex software, or manual paperwork. Designed for speed and ease of use, the app targets micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that still depend on handwritten records or costly accounting systems. “Technology should simplify life, not complicate it,” Naidu said at the launch. “Pilloo AI shows how digital tools can help small businesses manage finances easily, improve transparency, and strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s vision of ease of doing business,” he added.

During the event, the Chief Minister personally generated the first invoice on the platform using voice commands, demonstrating how spoken instructions could instantly convert into business transactions.

Sai Praneeth G, founder of Pilloo AI, said the platform was created to remove fear and confusion around accounting. “Our aim is to help every entrepreneur run their business with confidence. Through conversational AI, we want small businesses to grow faster and participate in India’s digital economy,” he said.

Currently available in five Indian languages, the platform is designed to expand to more than 50 languages globally.