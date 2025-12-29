CM Naidu thanks Modi for highlighting Narsapuram lace craft

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appreciating the traditional Narsapuram lace craft and the women artisans associated with it.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is home to several traditional art forms preserved by families and communities over generations, with crochet lacemaking from Narsapuram in West Godavari district being one such unique heritage craft.

“Thank you for your appreciation of the Narsapuram lace craft, Prime Minister Modi.

Andhra Pradesh is home to many traditional arts that have been preserved by families and communities over generations,” Naidu said in a post on X replying to the Prime Minister.