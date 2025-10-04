CM orders relief measures in cyclone-hit north Andhra

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday ordered immediate relief and restoration measures in North Coastal Andhra following heavy rains and flooding caused by the recent cyclone.

Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of four victims, one in Kancharapalem (Visakhapatnam), two in Mandasa (Srikakulam), and one in Kurupam (Parvathipuram Manyam). In a video conference with district collectors, the Chief Minister reviewed flood flows and damage. Officials reported severe flooding in Gotta Barrage, Thotapalli reservior, and Vamsadhara rivers, with inflows of 1.89 lakh, 44,000, and 1.05 lakh cusecs respectively.

Naidu instructed authorities to restore power supply without delay and repair damaged roads. He emphasised the need to assess crop loss accurately and fill reservoirs to maximize rainwater use.

“The safety and welfare of people must come first,” the Chief Minister said. He urged officials to adopt a humanitarian approach while assisting residents in flood-hit areas.