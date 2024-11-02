CM to launch road repair works today

Vizianagaram: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will arrive at Gajapathinagaram constituency in the district on Saturday to launch statewide road repair works.

The state government is undertaking road repair works across the state spending Rs 826 crore. It may be noted that TDP had conducted several protests demanding repairs to roads during YSRCP government. Now, after coming to power, Naidu focussed on the conditions of the roads and directed the officials to prepare proposals with cost estimation to give a facelift to the roads in the state.

As per his instructions, the officials estimated that the works would cost Rs 826 crore. The Vizianagaram district is also getting Rs 10.54 crore under the programme and several roads here will get repaired.

Initially, the CM tour was proposed in S Kota constituency earlier but later the minister for MSME, NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas said to have influenced the Chief Minister, resulting in change of venue to Gajapathinagaram.

The Chief Minister will take part in road repair works at Puritipenta village of Gajapathinagaram constituency. Minister Srinivas, collector B R Ambedar and other officials, MLAs are making arrangements for the CM tour and the district administration is geared up for the programme. The land, selected for the meeting, is being levelled with heavy machines.