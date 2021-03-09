CM will pay heavy price if VSP is privatized, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has to pay heavy price if the VSP is privatized, said the CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna. Responding to the letter written by CM to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the privatization of VSP, The CPI state secretary said the CM should continue the fight and must convene an all-party meeting in the state. Ramakrishna said all MPs from Andhra Pradesh must stand united in the fight to save the Steel plant.

He said the VSP is not a steel plant but associated with the sentiments of Telugu people over four decades. He said the state will suffer a huge loss if the disinvestment is made from the VSP and workers will suffer a lot. Ramakrishna said the CM should take an appointment with PM Modi and take the state delegation for the talks to Delhi.

He said the MPs from the Communist Party of India from other states are ready to stand by the people of Andhra Pradesh in the fight for the protection of steel plant and would join the delegation from Andhra Pradesh for the talks with the Union government.