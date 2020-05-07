CM YS Jagan consoles Vizag gas leakage victims, announces Rs. 1 crore ex-gratia to deceased

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who visited Visakhapatnam on Thursday amid gas leakage at LG Polymers have consoled the victims. CM comforted those who were receiving treatment at the local KGH hospital. Officers were asked about the medical facilities available to the victims. CM Jagan has ordered the authorities to provide better medical care to the victims.

CM Jagan expressed the sorrow over the loss of life in the gas accident and assured them not to panic as the government will beside them to help. Chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram on Thursday morning has took nine lives and 200 others are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Later chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the gas leakage incident with top officials. Discussed with authorities on the incident. The district collector briefed the chief minister on the gas leakage and subsequent measures. Speaking to media, CM Jagan announced compensation for deceased in Vishakhapatnam gas leakage. Ensuring that the deceased's families, CM announced that each family will get Rs. 1 crore who lost lives in the accident and Rs. 25,000 to those on the ventilator. Jagan said the Vishakha incident was painful and directed the officials to constitute a committee to study and report on the incident. He said that he would take further steps based on the report. However, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has lauded the authorities for immediately responding after the accident.