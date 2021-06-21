CM YS Jagan is likely to announce New IT policy on Thursday

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh is contemplating giving a boost to the IT sector in the State. It wants to increase the growth rate of the sector from 0.3 per cent to 5 per cent by 2030.

The new IT policy is being fine-tuned and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to announce it on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hans India, Minister for IT M Gowtham Reddy said that the main thrust of the new IT policy is to develop the work from home concept in the first phase.

The government will provide incentives to IT companies to adopt work from home policy. At the same time, the government will initiate steps to improve infrastructure to promote work from home culture.

He said the government will take up a survey of the presence of IT professionals across the state. The survey will be conducted with the existing volunteer system to get clarity on the number of IT professionals in the state.

The Minister said most of the IT companies are preferring work from home concept. The state government is ready to utilize the opportunity to improve the IT growth rate in the state.

The Minister said that the officials are busy formulating the new IT policy which will be discussed with the Chief Minister before finalising it.