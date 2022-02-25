CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy keen to implement reforms in libraries

Guntur: Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been trying to implement reforms to get changes in the libraries. He urged the officials and employees to implement the reforms with commitment to get good results, at district libraries' chairpersons meeting at ZP conference hall in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Suresh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to health and education.

Stressing on the need to promote reading habit among the people, he said that the government will purchase books for libraries and urged the officials to increase purchase of books by at least 10 per cent every year.

He said the government is trying to digitalise and set up AC rooms in libraries and e-libraries will come within the reach of the readers. The Minister assured that he will conduct a meeting with municipal chairpersons and mayors, and DSPOs to collect library cess dues from local bodies. He assured that he will take steps to increase retirement age of the employee to 62 years very soon and added that he will take steps to fill the vacant posts in the libraries on outsourcing system.

State Public Libraries Director MR Prasanna said that within two years, libraries digitalisation, bar coding, data entry will be completed. He said they will take steps to collect cess dues also.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Guntur Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, State Grandhalaya Parishad chairman Mandapati Seshagiri Rao, AP secretariat employees association president Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy, Rashtra Grandhalaya Udyogula Sangham president K Madhusudhana Raju, district library chairmen were among those present.