CM YS Jagan pats State police for meritorious performance

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated State Police Department which has topped the Smart Policing Index 2021, in a nationwide survey conducted by Indian Police Foundation (IPF).

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat and handed over the Smart Policing Survey Report. The Chief Minister asked the Police Department to take forward the good work by providing more services to the people.

Andhra Pradesh Police also stood first in other indicators such as friendly policing, impartiality, legitimacy, transparent policing, accountability and public trust. They also achieved good ranking in police sensitivity, police behavior, availability of police, police Response and Technology Use.

The Smart Policing idea was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Conference of DGPs of State and Central Police Organizations in 2014. The Indian Police Foundation (IPF) releases 'IPF Citizen Satisfaction Survey on SMART Policing' which aims to understand public perceptions about the quality of policing in India and the level of public trust in the police.

Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Law and Order Additional DG Ravishankar Ayyanar, Additional DG (Battalions) Shankabrata Bagchi, DIG (Technical Services) Palaraju, Guntur Range DIG Trivikram Verma and Guntur Rural SP Vishal were present on the occasion.