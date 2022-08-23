CM YS Jagan to inaugurate Nellore and Sangam barrages on Aug 30

Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Nellore and Sangam barrages in Nellore and Sangam in the district on August 30. District collector K V N Chakradhar Babu along with joint collector M Kurmanath inspected a site in Kaligiri road near Sangam for helipad on Monday. He said irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu will be visiting the district on 27 to inspect CM's tour arrangements.

Chakradhar Babu asked the officials to decorate statues of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and M Goutham Reddy at the barrages. He asked them to get the route map from the barrage to pylon, statue, and public meeting venue. He asked them to lay approach roads wherever necessary for the convenience of the vehicles. The collector told the officials concerned to ready the helipad within the next five days.

Further, both collector and joint collector inspected the barrage at Sangam along with Telugu Ganga chief engineer K Harinarayana Reddy and instructed the officials to expedite all pending works before August 27.

They said the Water Resources Minister will review with the officials on August 27. The Collector directed the officials to arrange LED Screens to enable the gathering to watch the opening ceremony of the barrage. TGP Special Collector T Bapi Reddy, Atmakur RDO Karuna Kumari and in-charge SE of Water Resources Department Krishna Mohan were present.