CMR holds women’s throwball tourney for staff

Visakhapatnam : CMR Textiles and Jewelers Private Limited organised Women’s Throwball Tournament to encourage sports spirit among female employees working in the organisation.

More than 800 employees from 40 stores of shopping malls participated in the tournament. Other companies of the group, including CMR Shopping Mall, CMR Jewellry, CMR Fashions, Kanchi Kamakshi took part in the event. These competitions were held in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The finals were held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday at CMR Function Hall.

CMR Fashions, Maddilapalem were the winners and CMR Jewellers, Gopalapatnam team was runner up in the tournament.

The winners were awarded by CMR Textiles and Jewellers Private Limited director M Harika. Rs.1.5 lakh cash prize along with certificates and shields presented to the winners.