Collector AS Dinesh Kumar assures basic amenities in remote villages

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar emphasised the government’s commitment to improving basic amenities such as roads, education, and healthcare in the remote villages of the agency areas.

During his visit to the Maredumilli mandal, collector inspected various development projects and facilities. He assured that necessary measures would be taken to ensure sustainable development in these regions, enhancing the quality of life for residents in remote areas.

He conducted a comprehensive review of various facilities and projects in the Rampachodavaram area.

He visited the Boduluru Health Centre, two newly constructed bridges near Akumamidi Kota, the GPS Primary School, a Mini Anganwadi Centre, and the check post at the Gudise tourist area.

During his visit to the Boduluru PHC, collector instructed staff to provide prompt medical services to patients and ensure the timely submission of indents for medicine requirements. He also inspected two newly constructed bridges in Aaku Mamidi Kota village, built with Rs 3.20 crore from MGNREGA funds, and reviewed the facilities at the GPS Primary School and Mini Anganwadi Centre in the same village.

Officials are asked to ensure smooth implementation of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, providing students with high-quality meals as per the prescribed menu.

He also emphasised the need for displaying detailed information about housing schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Man Yojana for PVTG beneficiaries.

Focusing on the Gudise tourist area, he underlined the need for its holistic development. He urged cooperation from ITDA, forest department officials, and the Pullangi Panchayat to improve the tourist facilities. He suggested introducing homestay options in Pullangi Panchayat to offer tourists a glimpse into the local tribal culture, traditional dances, and customs, thereby creating additional income sources for the community.

Collector directed officials to implement strict measures to ensure sustainable tourism. Additionally, he called for banning alcohol consumption in the area, preventing littering, and prohibiting the use of water bottles and other waste materials.

He proposed promoting trekking activities by restricting vehicle use in the Gudise region, encouraging visitors to explore the area on foot.

ITDA Project Officer Katta Simhachalam and Sub-Collector KR Kalpashree, Tribal Welfare Department Executive Engineer I Srinivasa Rao, Tahsildars Balaji and Venu, MPDO Viswanadh, Deputy Engineers Sai Satish and Uma Shankar, MPP YS Lalitha, and other officials accompanied collector.