Collector Basanth Kumar asks weavers to think innovatively to market products

Anantapur: District Collector Basanth Kumar has assured the weavers community that the Weavers Reservation Act 1985 will be strictly implemented.

Addressing the task force committee meeting of the handloom industry, Basanth Kumar said that handloom weaving industry is in tune with the culture and traditions of India. He assured that he would do everything for the welfare of the community.

He said that he will strictly implement the law that bans powerlooms from producing 11 types of designs, which are in the handloom industry domain. He advised the weavers to change in tune with the modern trends and think innovatively to market their products.

Under the YSR Chenetha Nestham Rs 24,000 is being given every year to weavers and under Mudra scheme loan amounts from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakhs is given by banks.

He said that a pension of Rs 2,500 will be given to those above 50 years of age. Regional deputy director of Enforcement G Rajarao and deputy transport officer Deepthi and handlooms officer Sekhar and assistant commissioner Sudhakar were present.