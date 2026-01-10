Collector directs implementation of door-to-door garbage collection

Kurnool: DistrictCollector Dr A Siri on Friday directed officials to ensure systematic door-to-door garbage collection and effective sanitation works in all villages, so that the public is fully satisfied with cleanliness services.

She stressed that maintaining hygiene and a healthy environment in rural areas should be treated as a top priority by all concerned departments.

The Collector held a teleconference with Deputy MPDOs and Panchayat Secretaries to review garbage collection, sanitation and cleanliness initiatives in villages across the district.

During the review, she made it clear that door-to-door waste collection must be carried out without exception in every Gram Panchayat and habitation, and that there should be no instances of garbage accumulation anywhere.

Dr. Siri instructed that garbage collection vehicles should operate daily and cover all streets and colonies in villages.

She warned that there should be no scope for public complaints regarding irregular waste collection.

Officials were also directed to ensure continuous sanitation measures, with special focus on cleaning drains, roads and public places. Panchayat Secretaries were asked to closely supervise these activities, while Deputy MPDOs were instructed to personally monitor villages receiving frequent complaints and resolve issues immediately to improve public perception.

The Collector further directed that wages to sanitation workers (Clap Mitras) engaged in cleanliness activities should be paid on time, and that any required repairs to garbage collection vehicles should be taken up immediately using Panchayat funds without disrupting services.

She also instructed Panchayat Secretaries involved in pension distribution to deliver pensions door-to-door, warning that strict action would be taken against anyone found collecting money from beneficiaries.

District Panchayat Officer Bhaskar, Deputy MPDOs and Panchayat Secretaries participated in the teleconference.