Collector Gautami asks medicos to upgrade their skills

Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami has stated that medical students should make their parents proud by bagging gold medals and climbing to the top positions.

Participating in the college day celebrations here on Saturday, Gautami described medical profession as noble one and they can serve people with dedication. She asked the medical practitioners to upgrade their knowledge, practices and the latest trends in the field of medicine. She congratulated all the gold medal winners and wished all the medical students a bright future and a commitment to serve the needy and hapless.

The collector presented gold medals to 85 students, who won gold medals during the period 2014 to 2021st batch of students. She felicitated all the winners. The students in turn felicitated the collector. Gold medals were sponsored by Dr Akbar Saheb, Dr Srinath and Dr Nagamohan. Dr A Sridevi, principal of the college and GGH superintendent Venkateshwara Rao and other professors participated.