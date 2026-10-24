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Collector inspects EVM warehouse at Dharmavaram market yard
In Short
As part of the monthly inspections, he thoroughly inspected EVM warehouse located within Agricultural Market Yard premises in Dharmavaram town on Friday.
Dharmavaram: District Collector A Shyam Prasad has directed officials to ensure robust, 24/7 security and continuous surveillance at the warehouse where district’s EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) are stored.
As part of the monthly inspections, he thoroughly inspected EVM warehouse located within Agricultural Market Yard premises in Dharmavaram town on Friday. The Collector reviewed security measures, functionality of CCTV surveillance system and overall protective arrangements and expressed satisfaction with the current setup. He also addressed various queries raised by political parties’ representatives regarding security and management of warehouse.
Dharmavaram RDO Rambhupal Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Venkata Ramanaiah, Tahsildar Devaraju, revenue department staff, and representatives from various recognised political parties.
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