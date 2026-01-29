Collector inspects minority boys’ hostel

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari conducted a surprise inspection of the Government Minority Boys’ Hostel at NGO Colony in Nandyal town on Wednesday and reviewed the facilities and welfare measures being provided to the students.

She examined the overall condition of the hostel, including accommodation, cleanliness, food arrangements, and basic amenities, and interacted with hostel staff to assess the functioning of the institution.

Addressing the wardens and staff, the Collector stressed that students residing in government hostels must be treated with the same care and concern as their own children.

She noted that the government is spending significant funds for the welfare of hostel students and directed officials to ensure that these resources are utilized effectively.

Special emphasis was laid on providing quality and nutritious food strictly in accordance with the prescribed menu.

The Collector also underscored the importance of maintaining hygiene and sanitation within the hostel premises.

She instructed the staff to keep the surroundings clean at all times and to ensure that toilets and bathrooms are cleaned daily without fail.

She sought details regarding the number of students, their academic progress, and the facilities being extended, and directed officials to address any shortcomings immediately.

Interacting with the students, the Collector encouraged them to pursue their studies with discipline and determination to achieve their goals.

She advised them to attend school regularly in proper uniform and strive for academic excellence to meet their parents’ aspirations.

The Collector called upon hostel authorities to work towards achieving 100 per cent pass results in the current academic year and contribute to enhancing the district’s reputation.