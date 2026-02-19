Collector inspects Reliance CBG plant

Paritala (Kanchikacherla): NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha visited the Reliance New Energy – Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant being set up at Paritala of Kanchikacherla in Krishna district on Wednesday.

The plant, spread across 30 acres, is nearing completion and is likely to be inaugurated soon by the Chief Minister. The Collector reviewed the ongoing works and assessed the progress of installations and operational readiness.

Plant officials informed that the facility is being prepared with a target production capacity of 22 tonnes of compressed biogas per day. The plant will utilise locally available agricultural residue and municipal solid waste to generate eco-friendly fuel, contributing to sustainable waste management and clean energy production.

Officials explained that such CBG plants play a vital role in producing environmentally friendly fuel while addressing waste disposal challenges. The initiative is also expected to create employment opportunities in the region and provide additional income avenues for farmers by utilising agricultural waste effectively.

The inspection was attended by Nandigama RDO K Balakrishna, Company DGM Srikanth, Manager Sricharan, and Assistant Manager Chittibabu, along with other officials.