Collector keen on preserving Kandukuri’s birthplace

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Collector P Prasanti has directed officials to utilise advanced technology to develop and preserve the historic birthplace of social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu.

The goal is to make the site a fitting repository of his legacy, ensuring that historical memories and significant events are accessible to future generations.

On Friday, Collector Prasanti, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg, Assistant Director of Archaeology Thimmaraju, and other corporation officials, inspected Veeresalingam’s birthplace located on Vankayala Vari Street in Rajamahendravaram.

The Collector emphasised the importance of preserving the historical significance of the location while modernising it to attract visitors and inspire future generations about the contributions of Veeresalingam Pantulu, a pioneer in social reform and women’s empowerment. Further development plans are expected to follow based on the Collector’s recommendations.

She stressed the importance of preserving the historical legacy of Kandukuri Veeresalingam’s birthplace while transforming it into a tourist destination. She said that development efforts must ensure the memories and artifacts of the reformer’s era remain intact.

To enhance the visitor experience, the Collector proposed the creation of a 3D film documentary showcasing significant events from Veeresalingam’s life. The film will offer a vivid glimpse into the reformer’s contributions, making the experience more engaging for tourists.

The historic site, including the items used by Veeresalingam and his living quarters, will be developed into a vibrant representation of the past.

The Collector noted that Rajamahendravaram’s reputation as a spiritual, cultural and tourism hub makes it crucial to elevate this birthplace into a must-visit attraction.

During her visit, the Collector inspected various landmarks, including the widow remarriage hall, meeting rooms, the Vivekavardhini printing press, the library and residential areas. She reviewed handwritten documents preserved at the site and issued guidance to officials on their upkeep.

Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that the Archaeology Department and Municipal Corporation engineers are preparing plans to safeguard the historical artifacts while making them accessible to future generations.

The initiative aims to preserve the legacy of Kandukuri Veeresalingam while creating a memorable experience for visitors.