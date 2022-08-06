Collector Nishanth Kumar inspects Amrit Sarovar works

Parvathipuram: District Collector Nishanth Kumar inspected the works of Amrit Sarovar in Sitanagaram mandal Jarumullavalasa, Balijipet mandal Burli, Parvathipuram mandal MR Nagar here on Friday. He urged the peopleto keep the surrounding neat and clean.

He appealed the villagers to participate the programme to develop the place. He said the villagers should become members of the users of Amrit Sarovar tank and make it a place for physical and mental peace. He suggested to make it a good platform for morning and evening walks, yoga practice, and to conduct cultural events.

Later, a woman N Rattaalu requested help of the District Collector regarding her pension issues. The collector responded immediately to the issue. The details were found on the spot and he ordered for rectification. The Gram Secretariat staff verified and rectified the long pending issue.