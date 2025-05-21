Collector orders measures for smooth civil services prelims

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has instructed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements are made for the smooth and fair conduct of the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025, scheduled to be held on May 25. Chairing a review meeting on Tuesday, the Collector discussed exam-related preparations with DRO G Narasimhulu and other concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkateswar stated that 13 examination centres have been arranged across Tirupati district, where 5,261 candidates are expected to appear for the examination. He emphasised that the exam should be conducted in an orderly manner, without any irregularities or lapses.

The preliminary examination will be held in two sessions: the first session from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, and the second session from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The Collector directed that all arrangements, including logistics, security, and basic amenities, be in place ahead of the exam day.

Mobile phones, electronic devices, smart watches, wireless headsets, and other electronic gadgets will not be permitted inside the exam centres. Section 144 will be enforced around the exam centers to maintain law and order. The Collector also instructed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, provision of drinking water, and availability of clean toilet facilities at all centres. He further asked the RTC authorities to arrange adequate bus services to help candidates reach the centres on time. Tirupati RDO Ramamohan and other officials were present.