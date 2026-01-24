No docs, no meds: District vet hospitals in shambles

Kothagudem: Dairy farmers and pet owners in Kothagudem are facing difficulties due to a shortage of veterinary doctors and the dilapidated condition of several veterinary hospitals.

According to officials, the district has a total of 80 veterinary facilities, including six Area Veterinary Hospitals headed by Assistant Directors, 30 Primary Veterinary Centres led by Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, and 44 sub-centres operated by paravets. In addition, five mobile veterinary clinics—one for each Assembly constituency—are functioning in the district. However, nearly 40 of these facilities, mostly sub-centres, are reported to be in a dilapidated condition, with leaking roofs and poor infrastructure. The condition has made it difficult for staff to function, forcing cattle owners to seek treatment for their livestock at their homes.

When asked, District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer Dr M Venkateshwarlu said several veterinary facilities are facing staff shortages, particularly due to the absence of Assistant Directors at Paloncha and Bhadrachalam. He added that steps are being taken to address the issues.

Meanwhile, Area Veterinary Hospitals at Burgampahad and Yellandu are also in poor condition, while veterinary doctors are reportedly unavailable at Paloncha and Bhadrachalam, where compounders are treating livestock. Veterinary facilities at Yerragunta, Kommugudem, Annapureddypalle and Sangem are said to be completely dilapidated.

Dairy farmers and pet owners have also complained about the shortage of medicines at several veterinary centres, compelling them to purchase medicines from private shops. In some areas, mobile veterinary clinics are providing limited services.

A dairy farmer, I Balu from Sampath Nagar in Tekulapalli mandal, said the local sub-centre lacks basic medicines, forcing farmers to buy them from private outlets. Similar concerns were raised by another farmer, K Srinivas Rao of Annapureddypalle.