Collector praises educational standards at Gurukul school

Tirupati : In a visit to Dr BR Ambedkar Girls’ Gurukul School in Sullurpet on Wednesday, district Collector Dr S Venkateshwar praised the educational standards of the institution, while emphasising the need for further improvements in sanitation and infrastructure.

During the inspection, the Collector noted that the school, which accommodates 1,050 students up to Intermediate, boasts one of the highest enrolments in the state. He lauded the school’s academic performance, highlighting last year’s 98 per cent pass rate and encouraged staff to strive for a 100 per cent pass percentage this year through strategic planning.

He directed officials to expedite the operationalisation of the currently unused RO water plant and urged the engineering department to address the school’s drainage and drinking water issues. In a walkthrough of the school kitchen, he expressed concern over the cleanliness of the surroundings and called for immediate improvements. He also reviewed the mid-day meal scheme, commending the quality and hygiene of the food provided, and checked if the menu was being followed as prescribed.

Engaging with the students, the Collector inquired about the quality of teaching in subjects such as Botany, Zoology and Mathematics and praised the students for their knowledge. Dr Venkateswar also suggested that the Vice Principal and teachers organise group study sessions for students and provide career guidance for those in grades 10 and Intermediate.

Addressing the media, the Collector assured that the municipality currently supplies safe drinking water to the school and that alternative arrangements are being made to improve the situation. He also committed to resolving the drainage issues promptly and instructed the officials to take the necessary steps. Following the inspection, the Collector joined the students for a meal and planted a tree on the school premises, signifying his commitment to a greener and healthier environment. Vice Principal Rachel Vani and others were present.