Collector pushes for drone farming, targets 2 lakh acres

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari underscored the transformative potential of drone technology in revolutionizing the agricultural sector. Speaking as the chief guest at an awareness program held at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate on Tuesday, she addressed officials, FPO representatives, and group conveners on the use of Kisan drones in farming.

Collector Raja Kumari highlighted that the integration of Kisan drones in agriculture not only enhances productivity but also creates better employment opportunities for farmers. She revealed that 40 drones are currently in use across the district and emphasized the need to adopt more advanced technologies in the coming days.

She noted that the ‘Drogo Krishi 3Pro’ drone, which costs approximately ₹9.8 lakh, is being made available with up to 80% subsidy. This drone can operate in both automatic and manual modes. In automatic mode, it can spray across an entire field using the geographical coordinates (longitude and latitude) stored in the FMB (Field Measurement Book) data, requiring no human intervention. In manual mode, the drone can be operated remotely from the field’s boundary. The drone is equipped with sensors capable of detecting field elevations, slopes, and power lines to ensure efficient and safe spraying. It includes five rechargeable battery sets, each capable of covering four acres per charge — enabling up to 20 acres of coverage with a full set. Each battery takes about 45 minutes to recharge.

Collector Raja Kumari emphasized that the use of nano urea via drones can reduce input costs and boost yields. She also warned against the overuse of chemical fertilizers, which depletes micronutrients and degrades soil quality. Noting that the carbon content in the soil is below 3%, she urged measures to enhance soil fertility. Improper irrigation practices, even in the absence of crop need, were also identified as a factor contributing to micronutrient loss and reduced yields.

The Collector called for efforts to cultivate nearly 2 lakh acres of currently fallow mono-cropped land with a diverse range of crops including sesame, black gram, soybean, and millets. Farmers are encouraged to shift from leaving land fallow to adopting sustainable cropping practices with the support of drone technology.

She also advised Drogo operators to improve drone charging accessibility in the fields and enhance tank capacity. For technical assistance, she recommended contacting the toll-free helpline 9294892948. Farmers can also avail services from the drone service centers located at Shop No. 14 and 15 near RRR Restaurant on Kovelakuntla Road, Nandyal Town, and at the service center in Rythu Nagar.

Earlier in the session, officials from the agriculture department, NABARD DDM, LDM, and representatives from the drone company provided detailed insights to farmers and agricultural staff on the technology, benefits, and access to bank financing for drone procurement. District Agriculture Officer Murali Krishna, LDM Ravindra Kumar, RARS Principal Scientist Dr Ramakrishna Rao, NABARD DDM, drone technology experts including Chaitanya, along with farmers and agricultural officials attended the meeting.