Collector reviews purification of section 22-A prohibited lands

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai District Collector and District Magistrate A Shyam Prasad on Saturday reviewed the purification of the Section 22-A Prohibited Properties List at a meeting held in the mini conference hall of the Collectorate.

The review meeting was attended by Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), the District Registrar and all Sub-Registrars of the district. During the meeting, the Collector directed officials to thoroughly examine the lands included in the Section 22-A list and carry out the purification process systematically.

He instructed officials to ensure that only government lands and legally prohibited properties remain in the list. The Collector also asked the officials to identify and rectify entries that were wrongly included or recorded based on outdated information.

Mr. Shyam Prasad emphasised that the Revenue and Registration departments should work in close coordination while reviewing the list. He directed them to verify the entries using revenue records, land-related documents and field-level information before finalising the list. Officials were also instructed to complete the purification process within the stipulated time.

The Collector stated that the purification of the Section 22-A list would help reduce land disputes and improve transparency in the land registration process, benefiting the public. He also advised officials to carry out the exercise carefully to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience.

District Revenue Officer (DRO), Special Deputy Collector (SDC), KRRC officials, all RDOs, the District Registrar, Sub-Registrars and other concerned staff participated in the meeting