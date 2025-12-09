Collector Shyam Prasad praises armed forces, contributes to Flag Day Fund

Puttaparthi: District Collector A. Shyam Prasad said the services of the Indian Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, security, and citizens’ lives and property are invaluable. He was speaking at the Armed Forces Flag Day programme organized at the PGRS Hall of the Sri Sathya Sai District Collectorate on Monday under the supervision of Joint District Ex-Servicemen Welfare Officer P. Thimmappa.

The Collector formally launched the Flag Day observance by placing his contribution in the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund collection box. Joint Collector M. Mourya Bharadwaj and various district officials also contributed to the fund.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Shyam Prasad lauded the unwavering dedication of soldiers who guard the nation day and night. “Every citizen owes a debt of gratitude to our soldiers. Supporting the families of serving personnel, ex-servicemen, and martyrs is our collective responsibility,” he said, urging officials, business communities, and the public to donate generously to the welfare fund.

Ex-Servicemen Welfare Officer Thimmappa honoured the Collector and Joint Collector with bouquets and affixed the symbolic Flag Day sticker. He briefed that ₹6.68 lakh was collected last year and expressed hope for a higher contribution this year with district-wide cooperation.

He highlighted government support extended to the family of Agniveer Mood Murali Naik of Sri Sathya Sai district, who was martyred in Operation Sindhoor, including a ₹50 lakh financial grant, 5 acres of land, and a 300 sq. yd. house site, along with the construction of a memorial and approach road.

Earlier, Scouts and Guides students from Jagarajupalli AP Model School took part in a donation drive. Several ex-servicemen, officials, staff, and volunteers participated in the programme.