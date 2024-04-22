Collector Sivasankar Lotheti inspects Sirigiripadu check-post

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Sivasankar Lotheti and joint collector A Syam Prasad inspected the check-post at Sirigiripadu in Macherla Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector instructed officials to be alert and warned that he will not tolerate negligence in discharging duties.

He directed officials to step up vigilance at the check-post to check illegal transport of liquor and carrying of cash.