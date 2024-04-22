  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Collector Sivasankar Lotheti inspects Sirigiripadu check-post

Collector Sivasankar Lotheti and joint collector A Syam Prasad inspecting check-post at Sirigiripadu on Sunday
x

Collector Sivasankar Lotheti and joint collector A Syam Prasad inspecting check-post at Sirigiripadu on Sunday

Highlights

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Sivasankar Lotheti and joint collector A Syam Prasad inspected the check-post at Sirigiripadu in Macherla...

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Sivasankar Lotheti and joint collector A Syam Prasad inspected the check-post at Sirigiripadu in Macherla Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector instructed officials to be alert and warned that he will not tolerate negligence in discharging duties.

He directed officials to step up vigilance at the check-post to check illegal transport of liquor and carrying of cash.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X