Collector takes part in 76th Republic Day celebrations

Kakinada: On the occasion of 76th Republic Day, district collector Shan Mohan Saggili urged the people of Kakinada district to work collectively for the protection of national unity, integrity, and progress while upholding democratic values.

The celebrations were held with grandeur at the Police Parade Ground on Sunday, where the collector unfurled the national flag. Collector observed the traditional Guard of Honour and March Past conducted by armed police personnel and NCC cadets.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the successful implementation of various Central and state government welfare and development schemes in the district.

He spoke about the significant agricultural initiatives, stating that in the previous Kharif season, loans worth Rs 6,330 crore were disbursed, and Rs 620 crore had been provided for the Rabi season so far.

Additionally, Rs 79.33 crore worth of crop loans were granted to 20,484 tenant farmers. Under the Gokulam scheme, 675 animal sheds were sanctioned, with 262 already completed.

He also detailed the financial support provided to self-help groups, with Rs 1,001.63 crore from DRDA and Rs 425 crore from MEPMA in bank loans. By the end of January, 4,398 houses will be completed, ready for handover to beneficiaries. Social welfare programmes are underway with Rs 4.88 crore allocated for repairs, additional rooms, and the construction of new buildings in hostels managed by the department.

Further, 39 job fairs were held, offering employment opportunities to 975 youth. To improve road infrastructure, Rs 29.75 crore has been allocated to fill potholes on 400 kilometres of roads.

Cultural programmes by school students and exhibitions by various departments were attended by the district collector and other distinguished guests. He also awarded recognition and prizes to officials and staff for exceptional service.

The event was attended by ZP Chairman Vipparti Vengopala Rao, MLC Karri Padmasri, MLAs Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and Pantam Nanaji, Chairman of the State Civil Supplies Corporation

Thota Sudheer, Kakinada Urban Development Authority Chairman Tummala Ramaswamy, District SP Vikrant Patil, Joint Collector Rahul Meena, Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Bhavana, Additional SP YJ Bhaskara Rao, District Revenue Officer J Venkataravu, and RDO S Mallibabu.