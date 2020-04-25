Complete first phase Nadu-Nedu in Schools by June says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to provide quality uniforms, belts, bags and others to the school students, during a review meeting on school education on Saturday, at his residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Three pairs of uniforms, notebooks, textbooks, shoes, and socks would be given to the students at the beginning of the academic year.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to maintain the quality of the material that would be given to the students.

While discussing on strengthening infrastructure at the Schools under the Nadu Nedu programme, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the first phase works in by June, 2020.

He stated that a major chunk of the tendering process for infrastructure materials has been finalised. Government finalized a tender at Rs 74.77 crore for procurement of 72,596 Green Chalk Boards. In this reverse tender, the government saved Rs 5 Crore, officials informed with CM. In another reverse tender, the government is going to purchase 16,334 Almarahs. For this, the tender was finalized at Rs 15.35 crore, after saving Rs 4.23 crore.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to speed up the works and complete them by June end. He stressed the need to maintain quality in the works taken up as part of the programme.

In this review meeting, Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh, officials from School Education department and others participated.