Complete pending works under nat’l clean air programme swiftly

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V on Thursday directed officials to ex-pedite the completion of all pending works under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in the city. The Collector issued these instructions during a video conference held from the District Collector’s camp office, reviewing the progress of NCAP-related projects with concerned depart-ment officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the he emphasized the need for swift execution of ongoing works under the NCAP framework. He specifi-cally instructed officials to complete the multi-level parking facility at GGH within ten days. He also highlighted the need for accelerated pro-gress in greenery development works near Ramnagar Bridge and other associated projects, ensuring no further delays. Participating in the video conference were Municipal Commissioner Balaraju, SE Chandrashekhar, DTC Veerraju, Municipal Corporation EE Shakir Hussaini, and Pollution Control Board Analyst, among other officials.