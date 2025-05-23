Live
- Parameshwara facing 'problems' due to Congress minister in Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy
- 11 Years of Manam: Akkineni Family’s Timeless Classic Still Touches Hearts
- WBSSC job case: Calcutta HC bars coercive police action against protesting teachers
- IndiGo Flight to Srinagar Faces Severe Turbulence, Pakistan Denies Airspace Request
- I thought Rohit, Virat would call it a day after the England tour: Dilip Vengsarkar
- First two Tests against England crucial for India in the five-match series: Dilip Vengsarkar
- Op Sindoor, a result of PM Modi’s political will, intel inputs and Army’s striking potential: Amit Shah at BSF event
- Proud to support conservation efforts of Olive Ridley turtles, says Karan Adani
- Harvard Faces Visa Crisis As Trump Administration Revokes Certification For International Students
- PM Modi sees northeast states as gateway to $200 billion trade with ASEAN
Complete pending works under nat’l clean air programme swiftly
Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V on Thursday directed officials to ex-pedite the completion of all pending works under the National...
Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V on Thursday directed officials to ex-pedite the completion of all pending works under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in the city. The Collector issued these instructions during a video conference held from the District Collector’s camp office, reviewing the progress of NCAP-related projects with concerned depart-ment officials.
Speaking on the occasion, the he emphasized the need for swift execution of ongoing works under the NCAP framework. He specifi-cally instructed officials to complete the multi-level parking facility at GGH within ten days. He also highlighted the need for accelerated pro-gress in greenery development works near Ramnagar Bridge and other associated projects, ensuring no further delays. Participating in the video conference were Municipal Commissioner Balaraju, SE Chandrashekhar, DTC Veerraju, Municipal Corporation EE Shakir Hussaini, and Pollution Control Board Analyst, among other officials.