Concerns raised over delay in pay revision

Vijayawada: APNGGO Association State President and AP JAC Chairman A Vidyasagar has urged the State government to immediately appoint the Chairman of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and complete the long-pending pay revision process for employees, teachers and pensioners.

Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Employees Services Association state executive committee meeting was held at Veterinary Colony in Vijayawada on Sunday. Vidyasagar attended the meeting as the chief guest and addressed the executive committee meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the delay of over two-and-a-half years in initiating the PRC process has caused widespread concern among employees. He pointed out that even after nearly 20 months of the present government, no progress has been made in appointing the PRC Chairman.

Vidyasagar also highlighted the plight of retired employees, stating that many are facing severe hardships due to delays in receiving retirement benefits. He urged the government to prioritise the release of gratuity and other dues.

He said the APNGGO Association has been actively taking up issues related to agricultural department employees, including promotions and administrative posts, and added that the government has responded positively in some cases. He assured full support in resolving pending service and departmental issues.

The leader further called for the clearance of pending payments such as GPF, APGLI, CPS contributions and medical bills. He stressed the need to initiate the process for payment of surrender leave dues pending for the past four years for serving employees.

Vidyasagar noted that while the government has shown a positive approach on several employee-related issues, the delay in PRC and other financial matters has led to dissatisfaction among staff. He appealed to the government to address these concerns on priority.

Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Employees Services Association State President Sai Kumar, General Secretary P Ravikumar, NTR District NGGO Association President D Satyanarayana Reddy, Secretary P Ramesh, Guntur District Secretary Shyamsundar, Kurnool Secretary Kashanna, Vijayawada City Branch President CVR Prasad, Secretary Nazeer, and leaders of agricultural employees’ unions including DSN Srinivas and Lalith Kumar, among others, participated in the meeting.