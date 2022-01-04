Conduct special drive for registration: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu to officials

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu asked the officials to organise a special drive for registrations of houses for beneficiaries under Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme.

He visited Sachivalayams of Chandrababu Nagar, Sankaran Colony, YSR Nagar, Pragathi Nagar and other areas in the city on Tuesday.

He asked the officials to fix a date for conducting a mega drive before January 10 for registrations to the people who have already paid the specific charges under OTS scheme fixed by the government. He asked them to locate other beneficiaries in the areas and conduct awareness sessions for them.

The Collector instructed the Sachivalayam staff members and volunteers to work hard to reach out to the beneficiaries who availed the housing scheme earlier. He asked the officials to clarify doubts on the scheme and resolve practical issues instantly for completing the targets.

Chakradhar Babu said that thousands of beneficiaries are still to be covered under the scheme and the State government is taking the project as a prestigious one. Further, the Collector said the State government decided to provide booster dose of vaccine to the people who have already availed two doses and asked the Sachivalayam staff members and volunteers to create awareness on the programme.

The Collector asked the staff members about the status of housing applications and daily issues in their limits. Nellore tahsildar Shafi Malik, official from the Corporation Nageswara Rao and others were present.