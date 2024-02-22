Live
- Vijayawada District Congress president Gundlakunta Sriramulu slams govt. For supressing opposition party
- Kadapa Mayor congratulates Bishop Issac on third anniversary as CSI president
- Profit booking halts 6-day bull run
- Uppercase unveils school backpacks
- Kurnool: Officials told to address drinking water woes
- DPI-led GDP to reach $8-trn level by 2030
- FM for weeding out illegal loan apps
- Tirupati: Pulse polio programme to be held on March 3
- Gambhir-Tiwary Clash: Untold Details of Explosive KKR Dressing Room Conflict
- Shanmukh Jaswanth arrest: Police takes the youtube sensation into custody in drugs case
Congress begins dharna at Congress office
Vijayawada: PCC Chief YS Sharmila and other Congress party leaders have begun protest at the Congress office demanding the government to release job calendar and release DSC notification and fill the teachers posts.
The party workers raised slogans we want mega DSC , we want justice.
