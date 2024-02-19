  • Menu
Congress demands notification for mega DSC

Highlights

Slams the YSRCP govt for not keeping the promise of releasing the job calendar in January every year and deceiving the youth

Visakhapatnam: Demanding increase in the number of DSC posts and announcement of a job calendar for the unemployed youth, Congress leaders tried to lay siege to IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath's residence located near BHPV Mindi here on Sunday.

A large number of senior Congress leaders, youth Congress and student wing leaders reached Mindi to protest against the ruling party.

They staged a sit-in protest in front of the Minister's house and raised slogans against the YSRCP government. They demanded the release of mega DSC notification instead of ‘Daga DSC.’

They pointed out that the YSRCP deceived the youth by promising the release of a job calendar every January. They warned that the voters would teach a befitting lesson to the ruling party in the ensuing polls to the State Assembly.

As soon as they received the information, the police arrived at the spot and arrested the protesters.

However, they raised objection over the police preventing them from protesting in a peaceful manner. They were shifted to the Steel Plant police station.

