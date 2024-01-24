Congress resorting to divide and rule politics, says YS Jagan at ITES

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the Congress party for engaging in what he referred to as "worst politics" in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the India Today Education Conference in Tirupati, he accused the Congress of attempting to divide and rule his family.

CM Jagan mentioned that in the past, the Congress party had made his uncle a minister and even made him contest against them. He said that the Congress seemed to have not learned from history and was now using his sister YS Sharmila against him.

CM Jagan confidently stated that God would teach them a lesson.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed confidence that his government will come back to power in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the changes his government has brought in the fields of education, medicine, and administration. He claimed that his government has fulfilled 99.5% of the promises made in their manifesto, which showcases the credibility of their government. CM Jagan criticized the Congress party for playing dirty politics in the state and accused them of dividing the state unfairly. He also mentioned that his family has been divided by the Congress.

The CM asserted that none of the opposition parties can talk about the schemes or their implementation and that the change in the state is due to the change in leadership. He emphasized the importance of quality education in eradicating poverty and stated that it should be the right of every citizen. CM Jagan defended the decision to convert government schools into English medium schools, stating that providing quality English education to all children, regardless of their background, is their aim.

He outlined the measures taken to improve the education system, such as providing infrastructure, subject teachers from class 3 onwards, tablets for 8th class students with preloaded content, and adopting the International Baccalaureate (IB) education system. CM Jagan mentioned that IB will gradually be implemented from class 1, and joint certificates will be provided to the children. He highlighted the collaboration between IB and the state government and the positive response from IB representatives. The CM concluded by stating that they have already improved the infrastructure in two-thirds of the schools and have allocated a significant budget for education.