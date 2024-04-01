Congress unveils 9 guarantees for AP

Vempalli (YSR district): Drawing inspiration from successful initiatives in Karnataka and Telangana, where Congress came to power with guarantee schemes, APCC Media Committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy unveiled nine guarantee schemes aimed at addressing various social and economic challenges of Andhra Pradesh, at a press meet here on Sunday. The proposed schemes include Maha Lakshmi scheme, which promises financial assistance of Rs One lakh annually to impoverished women in each family. Additionally, agricultural loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh and ensuring a minimum support price with 50 per cent profit on farmers’ investment are part of the agenda.

Moreover, Tulasi Reddy emphasised the importance of implementing special status for ten years, providing housing for the homeless with a budget of five lakhs, and ensuring free education from kindergarten to post-graduation.

Furthermore, the proposed schemes include monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 for elderly and widows and Rs 6,000 per month for the disabled. Reddy also stressed the need to guarantee a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day under Employment Guarantee Scheme and to fill over two lakh government job vacancies. The Congress leader asserted that the implementation of these nine guarantee schemes hinges on Congress victory in the upcoming elections. He urged voters to support Congress to ensure the realization of these promises.