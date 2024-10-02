Constable recruitment to be completed soon: HM

Vijayawada: In what could be described as the good news for the lakhs of candidates who are waiting for the recruitment of the posts of the police constables, the state government has decided to continue the process of the constable recruitment which was stopped due to various reasons.

Minister for home and disaster management Vangalapudi Anitha in a statement announced here on Tuesday that the NDA government focused on the problem and decided to continue the process of recruitment.

Referring to the antecedents of the problem, the home minister said here on Tuesday that out of the 4,59,182 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination conducted in 2022, as many as 95,209 candidates were selected for the next stage. The second phase of the tests of physical measurement test and physical efficiency test (PMT & PET) were postponed due to various reasons, including the MLC elections and others resulting in postponement of filling of 3,580 civil constable posts and 2,520 APSP constable posts.

Anitha said that 3,622 home guards appeared for the preliminary examination. However, only 382 home guards came out eligible. About 100 home guards who could not clear the preliminary examinations filed 14 writ petitions in the High Court appealing to the judiciary to consider home guards as special category and special merit list could be announced in the home guards quota.

The High Court, in its interim order, gave directions to the government to allow the 100 home guards to the next stage. However, the then state government stopped the recruitment process without taking any decision on the issue.

After the NDA government was formed, following the legal advice it was decided to continue the second phase of PMT and PET.

The home minister said that the details for filling up the application form for the second phase would be placed in the State Level Police Recruitment Board website (slprb.ap.gov.in). The final written examination would be conducted in the third phase for those who cleared the second phase.